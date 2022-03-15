Advertisement

WATCH LIVE @ 1 p.m.: Family, friends and fellow officers mourn the loss of Corporal Ben Cooper

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Family, friends, and fellow officers around the area will pay respects to Corporal Ben Cooper.

Corporal Cooper and Officer Jake Reed died from their injuries after responding to a disturbance call on March 8.

Joplin police responded to a disturbance about 1:30 p.m. on March 8 outside a store at the Northpark Crossing Shopping Center. Investigators say two officers exchanged gunfire. Investigators say Anthony Felix stole a police car and fled before wrecking the car and fleeing on foot. Officers chased him to a street near an apartment complex and residential area in central Joplin.

A third officer suffered injuries in the disturbance. He will likely have several surgeries.

