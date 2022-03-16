Advertisement

3 teenagers injured in crash in Webster County

Generic crash
Generic crash(MGN/WGEM)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - Three teenagers suffered serious injuries in a pickup truck crash in Fordland.

The crash happened off of Iron Mountain Road Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say the driver hit several trees. The impact threw the three teenagers from the bed of the pickup.

The driver did not suffer any injuries.

