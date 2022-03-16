3 teenagers injured in crash in Webster County

FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - Three teenagers suffered serious injuries in a pickup truck crash in Fordland.

The crash happened off of Iron Mountain Road Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say the driver hit several trees. The impact threw the three teenagers from the bed of the pickup.

The driver did not suffer any injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.