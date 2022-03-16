Alzheimer’s Association points out need for geriatric physicians in Missouri; Springfield specialist attempts to bridge gap

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New data from the Alzheimer’s Association found there are only 91 doctors in Missouri specially trained to work with older adults. They’re called geriatricians.

One of the geriatric physicians is located in Springfield at CoxHealth. Dr. Jean Guan says because there aren’t many specialists in this field, some patients from rural communities are driving more than an hour to seek out care. That creates more barriers for them when it comes to scheduling, access to transportation and even cost.

“I’ve had some patients call in and say I just can’t afford to pay for gas to actually come into the visit which is just a whole other wrench in the issue,” Dr. Guan says.

As a geriatric physician, Dr. Guan is more specialized in working with older adults and recognizing whether they’re experiencing symptoms of aging that are considered “normal” or if they may have Alzheimer’s.

Dr. Guan says she has expanded her practice to provide geriatric medicine consultations to other area partners. Although telehealth has grown during the pandemic, Dr. Guan says it can pose problems for this population.

“Many of our older adults can’t manage the technology,” Dr. Guan says. “They have trouble understanding how to either register for an account so they can get in and do the video visit or they are hard of hearing and can’t hear the visit or they can’t see very well so even though there’s a camera there they aren’t getting that personal interaction.”

Scheduling can also be a barrier. Many patients need caretakers to drive them to their appointments. Mark Applegate’s mom is living with dementia and he’s seen firsthand just how difficult it can be to manage.

“They thrive so much on routine that you take them out of the home where they’re comfortable and you put them in a car and take them long-distance,” Applegate says. “I’ll admit when I go to the hospital I get lost enough times just walking around the halls myself so it’s not always easy to find your way around in so I think it leads to enough confusion and harder times.”

Sarah Lovegreen is the vice president of programs with the Alzheimer’s Association. Lovegreen says staffing shortages in specialists across the state and country has led to some delays in care.

“In a good world, a six month waitlist for a neurologist or neural psychologist but that can typically be nine to 12 months in terms of waitlist,” Lovegreen says.

With those long waitlists for specialty care, Dr. Guan is working to bridge the gap by seeing patients in the meantime and offering counseling to keep things stable while they wait.

More information on resources offered for caregivers can be found here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.