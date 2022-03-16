Advertisement

CDC: Drug overdose deaths reach record high

There were an estimated 105,000 drug overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending October...
There were an estimated 105,000 drug overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending October 2021, according to preliminary data from the CDC.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Annual drug overdose deaths have reached another record high in the United States.

There were an estimated 105,000 drug overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending October 2021, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During that period, about two-thirds of the overdose deaths in the U.S. involved synthetic opioids, like fentanyl. It’s a stronger and faster-acting drug than natural opiates.

Over the past two years, the number of overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids has nearly doubled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image released by Disney+ shows characters, from left, Abby, voiced by Hyein Park,...
‘Turning Red’ has some parents seeing red, others like the message
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Springfield health leaders explain new COVID-19 variant; how it could impact community
Paul Drecksler made an honest mistake on a trip to Miami. He spent the night in a stranger's...
Man sleeps in stranger’s house after mistaking it for Airbnb
Police: Man trying to sell PlayStation in Springfield nearly robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

Better Business Bureau reports more younger people falling victim to scams.
ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau study finds more younger victims of scams
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Better Business Bureau reports more younger victims scammed
Conway School District changing classroom hours due to lack of teachers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL...
AP source: Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne back on $2M contract