Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for accused drug dealer

56-year-old Ronald James Brooks is charged in Greene County with delivering a controlled substance.
By Maria Neider
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Ronald James Brooks, 56
Ronald James Brooks, 56(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want you to be on the lookout for a fugitive accused of dealing drugs. Officers are looking for 56-year-old Ronald James Brooks. He’s wanted on a felony warrant in Greene County for a charge of delivering a controlled substance.

Brooks has the word “Inglewood” tattooed on the left side of his neck and “Jennifer My Heart For Life” on his left arm. He also has tattoos on his chest. Police describe Brooks as approximately 6′02″ tall, 187 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives say Brooks is suspected in car thefts, domestic assaults and drug crimes in Greene County. If you see him, do not confront him. Call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image released by Disney+ shows characters, from left, Abby, voiced by Hyein Park,...
‘Turning Red’ has some parents seeing red, others like the message
A woman is behind bars after leading officers on a pursuit through Springfield with a stolen...
Woman arrested after pursuit involving stolen vehicle in Springfield
Sarah Pasco murder suspects
2 more sentenced in Lawrence County woman’s murder; 6 of 9 suspects convicted in case
Crews recover missing 6-year-old boy from Taney County creek Saturday night
Police: Man trying to sell PlayStation in Springfield nearly robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

Ben Cooper
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather to honor fallen Joplin Police Officer Cpl. Ben Cooper
Missouri State guard Donovan Clay (5) shoots in front of Oklahoma forward Jacob Groves, left,...
Gibson scores 28 to carry Oklahoma past Missouri St. in NIT
Missouri’s attorney general files Sunshine Law lawsuit against Missouri School Boards Association
Alzheimer’s Association points out need for geriatric physicians in Missouri; Springfield specialist attempts to bridge gap