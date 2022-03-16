CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for accused drug dealer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Ronald James Brooks, 56 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want you to be on the lookout for a fugitive accused of dealing drugs. Officers are looking for 56-year-old Ronald James Brooks. He’s wanted on a felony warrant in Greene County for a charge of delivering a controlled substance.

Brooks has the word “Inglewood” tattooed on the left side of his neck and “Jennifer My Heart For Life” on his left arm. He also has tattoos on his chest. Police describe Brooks as approximately 6′02″ tall, 187 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives say Brooks is suspected in car thefts, domestic assaults and drug crimes in Greene County. If you see him, do not confront him. Call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

