Dock repair company warns of potential damage to docks at Lake of the Ozarks

By Marina Silva
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - As Ameren lowered the water levels at the lake due to anticipated spring rain, it is important for dock owners to be mindful of the potential damage that could happen.

”Mainly starting with your cables, adjust them, whether it’s loosening them, or tightening them depending on the situation. and the actual layout of their cables. The other piece to that is underwater bracing, you want to make sure that your underwater bracing is not hitting the ground,” said Jason Killian, Sales manager at Atlas Docks, LLC.

Killian says there is a difference this year versus last year.

”The biggest difference from last year is that ice actually caused widespread damage on our lake,” said Killian.

In 2021, the lake was mainly frozen over, causing a lot of damage to docks. It is damage that needs to be repaired.

”That ice expanded last year, mainly pushing docks out as it expanded and in some cases bringing it into the shore which caused widespread damage with shoreline cables, dock damage, and we’ve seen it everywhere,” said Killian.

While there is the damage this year, it is not as bad.

”It’s not as extreme and widespread as it was last year with the ice,” said Killian.

The lake is about 654 feet above sea level.

To find out the levels, click here

