Four kids suffer serious injuries in ATV crash in Taney County

(Source: MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEAR HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash injuring four kids near Hollister.

The crash happened on Gobblers Knob Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the ATV traveled off the left side of the roadway. The ATV overturned, ejecting all of the passengers. Medical crews airlifted one of the kids to a Springfield hospital. All four of the kids, ages ranging from 10 to 13-years-old, suffered serious injuries.

