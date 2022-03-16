Four kids suffer serious injuries in ATV crash in Taney County

NEAR HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash injuring four kids near Hollister.

The crash happened on Gobblers Knob Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the ATV traveled off the left side of the roadway. The ATV overturned, ejecting all of the passengers. Medical crews airlifted one of the kids to a Springfield hospital. All four of the kids, ages ranging from 10 to 13-years-old, suffered serious injuries.

