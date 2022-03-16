Advertisement

Gibson scores 28 to carry Oklahoma past Missouri St. in NIT

Missouri State guard Donovan Clay (5) shoots in front of Oklahoma forward Jacob Groves, left,...
Missouri State guard Donovan Clay (5) shoots in front of Oklahoma forward Jacob Groves, left, in the first half of a National Invitational Tournament college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)(Nate Billings | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Umoja Gibson had 28 points as Oklahoma topped Missouri State 89-72 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Jordan Goldwire had 15 points, eight assists, and three blocks for Oklahoma (19-15).

Isiaih Mosley had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (23-11). Gaige Prim added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image released by Disney+ shows characters, from left, Abby, voiced by Hyein Park,...
‘Turning Red’ has some parents seeing red, others like the message
A woman is behind bars after leading officers on a pursuit through Springfield with a stolen...
Woman arrested after pursuit involving stolen vehicle in Springfield
Sarah Pasco murder suspects
2 more sentenced in Lawrence County woman’s murder; 6 of 9 suspects convicted in case
Crews recover missing 6-year-old boy from Taney County creek Saturday night
Police: Man trying to sell PlayStation in Springfield nearly robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

Houston Texans defensive back Justin Reid (20) runs toward the play during an NFL football game...
AP source: Chiefs agree with S Reid on 3-year, $31.5M deal
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina connects for a double in the seventh inning of a baseball...
Cardinals C Yadier Molina misses start of spring training
FILE - Kansas City third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. fields a ball against the Texas Rangers during...
Royals hope youth yields edge through condensed spring camp
Dana Ford/Ozarks Sports zone
Missouri State men’s hoops makes NIT, set to play Oklahoma