Gibson scores 28 to carry Oklahoma past Missouri St. in NIT
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Umoja Gibson had 28 points as Oklahoma topped Missouri State 89-72 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.
Jordan Goldwire had 15 points, eight assists, and three blocks for Oklahoma (19-15).
Isiaih Mosley had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (23-11). Gaige Prim added 14 points.
