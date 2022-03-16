Advertisement

Greene County jury awards $34 million malpractice verdict in case against CoxHealth

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County jury awarded more than $34 million to the family of an infant born with severe medical problems at CoxHealth Hospital in Springfield.

The case dates back to 2014. Lawyers argued doctors gave Katie Chittenden increased amounts of Pitocin while she was in labor. They say the contractions became too frequent, leading the baby to become deprived of oxygen. The baby suffers from brain damage, quadriplegia, and cerebral palsy.

The case was heard in 2021.

