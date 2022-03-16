Advertisement

Injured Joplin Police Dept. officer released from the hospital

Rick Hirshey.
Rick Hirshey.(Joplin Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Doctors released one of the three Joplin Police Department officers shot during a shootout with a suspect.

Officer Rick Hirshey suffered serious injuries when Anthony Felix shot him in the face through the windshield of his patrol car.  Doctors say he may need several surgeries as part of his recovery. 

Family, friends, and fellow officers mourned the loss of Corporal Ben Cooper on Wednesday. He died from a gunshot wound in the shootings. Officer Jake Reed also died in the shootout. He will be laid to rest on Friday.

Another officer shot and killed Felix.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image released by Disney+ shows characters, from left, Abby, voiced by Hyein Park,...
‘Turning Red’ has some parents seeing red, others like the message
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Springfield health leaders explain new COVID-19 variant; how it could impact community
Paul Drecksler made an honest mistake on a trip to Miami. He spent the night in a stranger's...
Man sleeps in stranger’s house after mistaking it for Airbnb
Police: Man trying to sell PlayStation in Springfield nearly robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

Better Business Bureau reports more younger people falling victim to scams.
ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau study finds more younger victims of scams
Better Business Bureau reports more younger victims scammed
Conway School District changing classroom hours due to lack of teachers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL...
AP source: Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne back on $2M contract