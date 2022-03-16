Laclede County School District makes changes to the school day because of teacher shortages

CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) - Laclede County R-1 Schools (Conway) are going to be making changes to the school day starting next school year. Conway High School will move to eight periods of classes rather than seven for 2023 graduates. It will make room for it by shortening class periods by around six minutes.

Luke Boyer, Superintendent of Laclede County Schools, says these changes were made due to teacher shortages and a steady drop in school enrollment.

“I think we’re all a little bit concerned about teachers shortage, we’re trying to do a better job of promoting,” said Supt. Boyer.

Cherie Clift says they have trust in the future of their community.

“Five minutes, I don’t think that’ll be too bad,” said Clift. “I think it’d be worth it.”

Supt. Boyer said the district will reduce the high school science staff and social studies staff down to two teachers next year. Boyer said this would not be possible under a seven-period school day.

”We do have a little bit of declining enrollment,” said Supt. Boyer. “Again, the teacher shortage side of things plays a part of this.”

Supt. Boyer said they will increase credits by four until 2026 for 29 credits to graduate. Clift said she enjoys the chance for more learning.

”I think that’s a great idea,” said Clift. “We’re really limited here in this community on what the kids have to do after school and everything. So I think that’s a really good idea.”

Supt. Boyer said the extra class can be an elective like the arts or an extra core class they enjoy, such as science or math.

”It’s just too hard to fit it into their schedule,” said Supt. Boyer. “So by adding that extra hour a day gives them a little bit more flexibility to take one more class that they would like to take.

Supt. Boyer said eight-period classes will give students more time to spread out and not be bunched together.

The district needs teachers wanting to make a positive impact on the community. Call 417-589-2951 for more information.

