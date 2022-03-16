Advertisement

Landslide closes trail along the Buffalo National River

By Noah Tucker
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COMPTON, Ark. (KY3) - The upper portion of the Cecil Cove Trail at Erbie in the Buffalo National River (BNR) Park is closed due to an active landslide.

Park officials say the closed section of trail is from the Compton-Erbie Road to the Jones Cemetery. The section from the Cecil Cove Trailhead to the Jones Cemetery remains open.

A large landslide occurred in this area in late 2020, causing unstable soil, numerous trees, and loose rocks to cover a section of the trail. Park officials monitored the area. Once they felt continued activity across the space was hazardous to the public, they decided to close it.

The Buffalo National River is in the process of celebrating its 50th anniversary.

”The Buffalo River is such a unique, not only national park unit, but also area of recreation because it feels like home to so many people,” said Cassie Brandstetter, the public information officer at BNR Headquarters.

With spring break underway, the trails have been especially busy this week.

”So we’re out on a trip for Spring Break, we come from Missouri,” said Matilda Vonmatern, who was out hiking the trail with Angelica Pasquale Wednesday. “That is where we live now. We’re both foreign exchange students from Europe.”

The portion of the trail is remaining closed for the time being, while BNR waits for a geological survey of the area. About half of the trail is inaccessible, a disappointment to out-of-town visitors.

“I understand the safety for the people but still would be nice if the trail was completely open,” said visitor Angelica Pasquale.

So how soon can it be? It likely will not open soon. There are several steps the park headquarters has to take.

“As we monitor it we need a professional geologist and engineer to review the changes that are happening in that specific landscape and provide us with guidance on how to move forward,” said Brandstetter.

The Buffalo National River Headquarters anticipates the portion of the trail being closed for a majority of the outdoor season. You can find updates on the park’s Facebook page.

