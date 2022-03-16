Leigh’s Lost and Found: celebrating 10 years of reuniting pets with another happy success story!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A milestone for our Leigh’s Lost and Found feature today. It’s been helping to reunite pets in the Ozarks for 10 years now and we’re celebrating with another success story.

Lady gave her owners quite a scare when she went missing for more than a week in Marshfield, but thanks to the Leigh’s Lost and Found community, she was found injured, but alive.

It’s been baby steps for Lady ever since she got home in late February.

“From the looks of it and from what the vet says, she probably got hit by a car.”

Her owner Hallie McCormick says it all started when Lady and her parents, Nala and Bentley, escaped in mid-February when the wind blew a door open.

“It was very scary because we knew Lady had never gotten out before so we weren’t sure how she was going to handle that.”

She’s only nine months old and when the other two dogs returned a few hours later without Lady, Hallie got busy online.

She says, “I knew I needed to keep posting so everyone around us knew to look for our dog. We had to keep the faith. It was hard. There were a lot of tears shed. Our main concern was is she safe, is she okay.”

About a week into the search, Hallie suddenly got flooded by messages from people on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page.

“She wandered up on to someone’s porch and they took a picture of her and posted her to Leigh’s. And a whole bunch of people were messaging me, like, is this your dog, is this the dog that’s been missing? So I go and look at the post and right at the top, there she is.”

Hallie tell us, “she has some road rash on her legs, she can’t move her legs right now. She can wag her tail though so that indicates she doesn’t have a spinal injury.”

The vet says nothing is broken and a lot of rest and TLC will eventually get Lady back to normal. Hallie and her family say they can’t thank everyone enough for their help and dedication to making this reunion happen.

“Eternally grateful. We are so grateful there are people out there who are like, oh this is your dog and we’re going to help you find her. We offered a reward and pretty much everyone we talked to was like we don’t want the reward, we just want to find your dog and it was almost unbelievable how many people were willing to help and were looking and searching. It’s beautiful, honestly. "

