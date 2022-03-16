Moms and Money: Springfield Chess Club

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a rare sight to see a room full of middle schoolers that’s almost silent. Kids inside the cafeteria at Fair Grove High School are too busy to talk, they’re playing Chess.

”This is the the third round of the Spring Scholastic Chess Tournament,” said Roger Pagel, a volunteer with the Springfield Chess Club.

Roger Pagel, a volunteer with the Springfield Chess Club, stayed busy during the tournament, helping the young players,

“Basically all I’m trying to do is teach them the game and some of the etiquette of the game and some of the rules of the game and how to use the clock and just make sure that they’re making correct moves,” said Pagel. “I mean, there’s all kinds of skill levels here.”

Pagel started playing back in 1972 when his family moved to Missouri from Germany where his father was stationed. His appreciation of the game has only grown over the years.

“There’s just no way to master the game,” said Pagel. “It’s not like bowling, where you can bowl a 300. We always are going to make an error somewhere, no matter how good you are.”

Pagel said it’s a game of skill that requires the discipline of an athlete.

“Well, that’s a debate we’ve been having a long time,” said Pagel. “We Chess players consider it a sport. It’s not a physical sport, but it is physically demanding, when you get really good, because you have to sit there for five hours and it’s hard to sit for five hours and maintain a super high level of concentration.”

The Springfield Chess Club meets every Friday night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the South Side Senior Center on Freemont. Everyone is welcome, regardless of skill or age and the event is free. To learn more about the Springfield Chess Club click here.

