Multiple agencies respond after bird flu is found in four Missouri counties

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple agencies in Missouri are working to curb the spread of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza after the virus is found in commercial and domestic turkeys and chickens in four counties.

According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, Avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu, naturally occurs in bird populations. It’s spread from bird to bird, most often from wild birds and water foul to chicken and turkeys, through “fecal droppings, saliva, and nasal discharges.” The strain that has been discovered is highly pathogenic, so it can spread rapidly from flock to flock, and can be fatal to chickens.

On February 8th, bird flu was found in a commercial turkey flock in Indiana. Since then, it has been found in flocks in 15 states, according to the USDA, including Missouri. No cases have been found in Arkansas up to this point.

“Missouri is certainly not the only state,” says Christi Miller with the Missouri Department of Agriculture. “Missouri sits on the border between the Mississippi flyway and the central flyway, and we’ve seen it in states on both sides of our borders. We highly encourage commercial producers and backyard producers to increase their biosecurity. Limit the availability of comingling with those wild water foul. Be careful of the footwear and the clothing that you wear when you are working with your birds. This virus spreads very quickly, and it can be carried on footwear from flock to flock. That’s the best way we’re going to get rid of this virus.”

Last week, cases were confirmed in flocks of commercial turkeys in Jasper and Lawrence counties. The Missouri Department of Agriculture works with officials from the USDA to prevent further local spread after the virus is found in a flock.

“Those birds are euthanized and depopulated,” explains Miller. “And then it’s a matter of cleaning and sanitizing those barns over a matter of time before those barns can be used again to bring in baby birds and repopulate.”

The Missouri Department of Conservation says a national multi-agency effort to test wild birds is underway as well. MDC has confirmed wild birds in six counties have tested positive for the virus. The department is telling bird hunters what to keep in mind when they bag birds on their next hunting trip.

“Hunters are advised to take common-sense precautions when handling harvested birds in the field or at home,” the Missouri Department of Conservation says on its website. “They should be aware that it is possible to transport avian influenza viruses on boats, waders, or other equipment, especially if it isn’t dry before moving it from one site to another.

The CDC considers the risk to the general public from these infections in wild birds, backyard flocks, and commercial poultry, to be low. The Missouri Department of Ag says it is still safe to eat poultry if it is properly handled and cooked. The department also says spread from birds to people is rare, but can happen. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is working with local health agencies to monitor people who have a higher risk of exposure because of their jobs.

“Our DHSS epidemiologists have been working closely with local public health agencies to monitor this situation and ensure testing is readily available statewide should it become needed,” says Lisa Cox, a spokesperson for MDHSS. “H5N1 bird flu poses low risk to the general public; however, DHSS has been monitoring those with job-related exposures to birds that put them at higher risk of infection. We are currently ensuring preparedness and prevention measures are in place in case this virus changes to pose a greater human health risk. There are no known human cases in Missouri to date.”

According to the USDA, from 2014 to 2015, 50 million turkeys and chickens either died or were destroyed because of a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreak. That outbreak lead to much higher prices in turkey, chicken and eggs. Miller says it’s too early to tell what kind of an impact the current outbreak may have on the markets.

