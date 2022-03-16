Purdy School District asking voters to approve a no-tax-increase bond issue for improvements

PURDY, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Purdy will be asked whether to approve a no-tax-increase bond measure for numerous schools improvements.

Purdy Superintendent, Travis Graham says the bond would generate approximately $3 million in funding towards safety, security, and sustainability projects for the district. The priority on the district’s list is enhanced safety. The money would improve entrances so visitors could only enter the campus through two sets of locked doors. Then they would make contact with school administrators before being let into the school office.

”We have the most priceless commodity in our community and that’s our community’s kids,” said Graham. “We want to keep them safe and secure.”

The funding would also allow the district to update the kitchen and cafeteria. Foodservice director Stormy Stiffler says most of the equipment is outdated and impacts the quality and speed at which staff can serve students.

”Our freezer and our cooler are super old and you can barely move around,” said Stiffler. “Normally we’re climbing and hopping over boxes just to put stuff away and put away correctly.”

The district leases its bus barn about two blocks from the school. With the additional funds, the school could eventually purchase its bus fleet.

“We have about four acres of property behind our campus that we own and we look at establishing a transportation facility there,” Graham said.

The school also plans to invest money in the family consumer science classroom and science labs. This includes adding a kitchen so students can learn real-world experience and modernizing the schools’ science labs.

“It’s all about the kids for us, as long as they’re happy we are happy,” Stiffler said.

If approved, the bond funds would be released by July 1. Construction would begin over summer break.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.