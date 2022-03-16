Advertisement

Royals send LHP Minor to Reds for reliever Garrett

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor throws during the first inning of the first game...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor throws during the first inning of the first game in a baseball doubleheader against the against the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Kansas City traded left-hander Mike Minor to the Cincinnati Reds for left-hander Amir Garrett on Wednesday.

Cincinnati would get $500,000 from the Royals if Minor’s mutual option for 2023 is declined, covering half the cost of the buyout.

The 29-year-old Garrett, who was 0-4 with a 6.04 ERA and seven saves in 63 appearances last season. Garrett was 6-3 with a 3.03 ERA in 90 appearances during the 2019-20 season.

The 34-year-old Minor went 8-12 with a 5.50 ERA across 28 starts with the Royals last season, but he was likely going to be pushed into a long reliever role if he stuck with Kansas City this season. The club is in the midst of a youth movement in the starting rotation, and Minor did not appear to fit with those plans.

Minor is due $10 million this season in the second year of an $18 million, two-year contract. The deal originally included a $13 million club option for 2023 with a $1 million buyout but the contract contains a provision converting it to a mutual option because of the trade.

Garrett is eligible for arbitration and likely will have a salary in the $2 million range.

