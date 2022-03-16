ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau study finds more younger victims of scams

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new report from the Better Business Bureau shows a shift in victims of scams.

Statistics in 2021 show the group most likely to fall for scams are 35 to 44-year-olds. Following close behind are 18-24-year-olds. This is because spending habits have drastically moved to online. And scammers know it.

“We are seeing a huge loss of people going online and on fake websites and social media and unfortunately losing money,” Stephanie Garland from the BBB says.

Senior citizens however aren’t being as impacted by this because they aren’t shopping online as much. And while fewer of those over 65 are getting scammed, the numbers show they do tend to lose more money when they do.

