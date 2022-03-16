ON YOUR SIDE: Beware of this classic email scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The email in scam circulating again claims you have already paid for virus protection on your computer.

Viewers tell On Your Side a classic email scam is back. This is one of the most popular scams. It reads your payment of $349 was processed successfully for Norton virus protection software. Crooks want to trick you into thinking you already paid for something. They’re just trying to get your attention.

You might have had Norton antivirus years ago, but you don’t anymore. Because it’s lodged in the back of your mind, it’s going to make you think maybe this is legitimate. Check out the email address. Usually, a bogus address will have misspellings and numbers that have nothing to do with the person or organization that says that they’re sending that info to you.

Some of these scam emails have a link. Rather than clicking the link, which you should never do, you should never pick up the phone and call the sender company and verify they’re sending you that info. If you call that number you’re going to reach a criminal who is waiting for you to call them back.

If you accidentally click on a link, it’s best to let a pro examine your computer. Check your bank accounts. Crooks are trying to install malware so they can steal your money.

If you come across a scam, report it to the Missouri or Arkansas Attorney General’s Office, the Better Business Bureau, and email it to On Your Side.

