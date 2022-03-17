2 die in deadly house fire near Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say a man and a woman died in a house fire near Lebanon Thursday morning.

Firefighters with the Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District responded to the home in the 1500 block of Brice Street, just outside of the city limits.

Investigators found the two trapped inside the home, which was 50 percent involved. Firefighters attempted a rescue, however, they were unsuccessful due to the rapidly deteriorating conditions of the home.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s office, the Laclede County Coroner’s Office, and the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office will investigate the incident.

