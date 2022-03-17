Advertisement

2 die in deadly house fire near Lebanon, Mo.

Firefighters with the Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District responded to the home in the 1500...
Firefighters with the Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District responded to the home in the 1500 block of Brice Street, just outside of the city limits.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say a man and a woman died in a house fire near Lebanon Thursday morning.

Firefighters with the Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District responded to the home in the 1500 block of Brice Street, just outside of the city limits.

Investigators found the two trapped inside the home, which was 50 percent involved. Firefighters attempted a rescue, however, they were unsuccessful due to the rapidly deteriorating conditions of the home.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s office, the Laclede County Coroner’s Office, and the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office will investigate the incident.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County jury awards $34 million malpractice verdict in case against CoxHealth
Four kids suffer serious injuries in ATV crash in Taney County
Paul Drecksler made an honest mistake on a trip to Miami. He spent the night in a stranger's...
Man sleeps in stranger’s house after mistaking it for Airbnb
Poultry farmers around the Shenandoah Valley are encouraged to take biosecurity measures after...
Multiple agencies respond after bird flu is found in four Missouri counties
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas

Latest News

Two died in house fire near Lebanon, Mo.
Police investigate a deadly crash involving pedestrian in Springfield
Police investigate deadly pedestrian crash in Springfield
With plenty of sun and a mild start, afternoon temperatures will soar into the middle and upper...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big-time warmth today
Serious warmth, then some rain