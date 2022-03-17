Advertisement

Arkansas deputy testifies in trial over teen’s shooting

Attorney Ben Crump stands next to Hunter Brittain's casket at the Beebe High School Auditorium...
Attorney Ben Crump stands next to Hunter Brittain's casket at the Beebe High School Auditorium before his memorial service in Beebe, Ark., July 6, 2021. Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in the trial of a former Arkansas deputy charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a white teenager during a traffic stop, a case that has drawn the attention of national civil rights activists. Michael Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke County sheriff's office, faces between three and 10 years in prison if he's convicted in the shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain. Davis, who is white, has pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)(Andrew Demillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABOT, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas deputy on trial for fatally shooting an unarmed 17-year-old during a traffic stop testified Thursday that he fired because he believed the teen was reaching for a gun.

Michael Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke County sheriff’s office, got emotional at times as recounted the June 23 fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain, who was white. Davis faces between three and 10 years in prison if a jury convicts him of felony manslaughter for shooting Brittain, whose death drew the attention of national civil rights leaders and activists.

“I didn’t get into this job to kill people,” Davis, who is also white, said as his voice cracked during more than an hour of testimony.

Brittain was killed outside an auto repair shop near Cabot, a city of about 26,000 people roughly 30 miles northeast of Little Rock.

Davis testified that he fired at Brittain after the teen didn’t comply with his commands to show his hands and reached into the back of his pickup truck. Brittain was holding a container — which his family members have said held antifreeze — and no evidence of firearms was found in or near the truck, investigators said.

“I didn’t know what he was reaching for,” Davis testified. “I thought he was reaching for a gun, a rifle, specifically.”

A passenger who was with Brittain and another witness who was in the auto repair shop have testified they didn’t hear any commands from the deputy before he shot the teen.

Davis was fired by Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley in July for not turning on his body camera until after the shooting. Jurors this week were shown that footage, which shows the moments after the shooting.

Prosecutors were set to cross-examine Davis on Thursday afternoon. Other witnesses who testified Thursday included a deputy who responded after the shooting and a lieutenant with the sheriff’s office who coordinated officers’ training.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County jury awards $34 million malpractice verdict in case against CoxHealth
Four kids suffer serious injuries in ATV crash in Taney County
Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Springfield Thursday morning.
Police investigate a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield
Paul Drecksler made an honest mistake on a trip to Miami. He spent the night in a stranger's...
Man sleeps in stranger’s house after mistaking it for Airbnb
Poultry farmers around the Shenandoah Valley are encouraged to take biosecurity measures after...
Multiple agencies respond after bird flu is found in four Missouri counties

Latest News

Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a crash on Interstate 57...
Multiple deaths, vehicle fires in crash on I-57 near Charleston; entire interstate closed Mississippi County, Mo.
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Flaherty to seek 2nd medical opinion on ailing shoulder
Taste of the Ozarks: Dessert Quesadillas
Taste of the Ozarks: Dessert Quesadillas
Taste of the Ozarks: Dessert Quesadillas