Advertisement

Body found burned in car in Morgan County, Mo. identified

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Morgan County authorities identified a man who died in a burning car.

The Boone County medical examiner identified the victim as Robert Miles, 48, of Ivy Bend.

Investigators say the truck caught fire on March 10 near Ivy Bend road. Investigators found the body in the back seat.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the case remains an open investigation. However, they do not suspect foul play.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Springfield Thursday morning.
Police identify victim in deadly pedestrian crash in Springfield Thursday
Greene County jury awards $34 million malpractice verdict in case against CoxHealth
Four kids suffer serious injuries in ATV crash in Taney County
Paul Drecksler made an honest mistake on a trip to Miami. He spent the night in a stranger's...
Man sleeps in stranger’s house after mistaking it for Airbnb
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 5 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 300 new cases; Arkansas adds 450+ new cases
Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
Coroner: 5 dead in multi-vehicle crash I-57; entire interstate closed in Mississippi County, Mo.
Sunshine and warm weather is bringing boaters back to the lake.
De-winterize Your Boat: How to ensure a safe return on the water this spring
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Flaherty to seek 2nd medical opinion on ailing shoulder