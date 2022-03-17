Body found burned in car in Morgan County, Mo. identified

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Morgan County authorities identified a man who died in a burning car.

The Boone County medical examiner identified the victim as Robert Miles, 48, of Ivy Bend.

Investigators say the truck caught fire on March 10 near Ivy Bend road. Investigators found the body in the back seat.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the case remains an open investigation. However, they do not suspect foul play.

