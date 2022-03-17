Advertisement

Flaherty to seek 2nd medical opinion on ailing shoulder

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty will seek a second medical opinion on his ailing pitching shoulder.

Flaherty underwent imaging tests on his right shoulder Tuesday. He has not thrown off a mound since spring training opened.

“It would be nice to know what’s going on with him and what the plan will be with him moving forward,” manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday. “Our hope is we get it here pretty soon.”

Flaherty, 26, was 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA in 2019, went 4-3 with a 4.91 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and 9-2 with a 3.22 in 17 starts last year, when he was slowed by an oblique injury.

Potential rotation replacements include right-handers Johan Oviedo, Jake Woodford and Drew VerHagen.

Reliever Giovanny Gallegos was expected to start workouts Friday after a late arrival.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

