Ozark store that raises funds for domestic violence shelter set to open second location

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In just a few months a vacant building at the Battlefield Plaza Shopping Center in Springfield will be the newest location for Neat Repeats Thrift Store.

Located in Ozark, Neat Repeats is run by Freedom’s Rest Family Violence Center, and all of the proceeds from the store go back into the shelter. Freedom’s Rest gives victims of domestic and sexual violence a safe place to stay, and often start over. Last year, the shelter helped more than 1400 adults and more than 500 children.

Now, the non-profit is excited to announce a second Neat Repeats storefront. The new location is set to open at the Battlefield Plaza Shopping Center in Springfield on May 25th.

“I feel like I’ve been able to fulfill my goal of helping other people,” says Neat Repeats General Manager Sandy Cassell. “To be a part of this growth is just really exciting.”

To make operating two stores feasible, the non-profit is also renting a warehouse space in Ozark where donations will be processed. A local business donated a box truck that will be used to take products from Ozark to Springfield, and vice versa. But renting two buildings means higher operating costs.

“We have been planning for this for a while,” says Kristen Haseltine, Associate Executive Director of Neat Repeats and Freedom’s Rest. “It’s been the community support that is allowing all of this to happen. And of course projections from the thrift store... we’re hoping that additional income will pay for our overhead and generate more income for us down the road.”

What can the community do to make the venture worth it? Cassell says residents can continue to show their support by shopping at the new store and donating things they don’t need anymore.

“If we have the same success in Springfield that we do here in Ozark, and I’m confident that we will, then we’re going to make a big impact on the shelter,” says Cassell. “We’ll be able to make improvements that are needed, and help the residents have that leg up that they’re going to need.”

If you or someone you know lives in southwest Missouri and is the victim of domestic or sexual abuse, you can reach Freedom’s Rest at (417) 582-0344. You can also call the national domestic violence hotline at 800-799-7233.

