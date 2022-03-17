The Place: Springfield Orchid Show back this year!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Orchid Society is hosting the Spring Orchid Show March 19-20, 2022 at the Springfield Green County Botanical Center. The event is free. Bring your orchid questions, and view a wide array of locally grown orchids.

For questions call Bob Burger at 417-235-4824.

