Police investigate deadly pedestrian crash in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Springfield Thursday morning.

Officers responded to Glenstone and Grand Street around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle was heading south on Glenstone when a man stepped out into the street and was struck. The driver remained on the scene to cooperate with the investigation.

Police expect that intersection to stay closed through the morning rush-hour traffic. Watch for detours in that area.

