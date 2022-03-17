Shots fired into Springfield park; community members share safety concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the weather gets nicer, more and more people will visit area parks. However, there are some recent concerns over safety after someone fired several shots into Nathanael Greene Park earlier this month.

Police say on March 4 a man was walking along Scenic in Springfield when a dark-colored Tahoe passed by him. A man in the backseat passenger side of the SUV yelled at the man walking and showed a gun. Then, police say the man walking showed his gun as well. That’s when police say the driver took off, while the man in the backseat fired five shots into the park by the lake. Captain Fred Beck says the men knew each other.

“One incident is significant and it becomes a very big deal very quickly,” Captain Beck says. “When we’re in public and you’re trying to enjoy the outside, especially in parks and stuff like that, something like that happens and we take it very seriously.”

Police say there were no injuries from that drive-by shooting.

However, people at the park are concerned about the incident. Martha Close’s husband gave the land near the lake for Close Memorial Park, which is part of Nathanael Greene Park.

”I would never, ever have imagined someone would do a drive-by shooting into a park,” Close says.

The park holds a special meaning to her and hearing about something like this happening is devastating.

“I consider this part of my home and an extension of my home and an extension of a lot of other people’s homes,” Close says. “Children come here to relax. Older people come here to just kind of breathe deeply and enjoy nature. That is not natural.”

Beulah Duncan comes to Nathanael Greene Park a few times a week to go for walks with friends. Duncan says it’s concerning to hear a shooting happen at such a public place.

“You should always keep your guard up,” Duncan says. “You should at least know okay the location I’m at where are my escape routes, do I have my telephone with me.”

Duncan makes it a priority to always have a buddy with her when she’s in the park.

“Having awareness is power,” Duncan says. “You can equip yourself and adjust yourself and prepare. You’re not going to be prepared for everything but you at least should be observant.”

The man walking on Scenic did not fire his weapon in return. Police are looking for the man in the Tahoe who fired those shots into the park.

