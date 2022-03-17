St. Patrick’s Day shines a light on Eureka Springs, Ark. parking woes

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - The Eureka Springs Planning Commission conducted a study on the relation of parking issues in downtown to nearby residential areas. The major findings found limited parking had more of a negative impact on residents than tourists.

Trolley systems do help alleviate the problem to some degree, but many locals have been begging for a more direct solution to the problem for decades. Tucked away in the hills of the Ozark Mountains, Eureka Springs is a tourism destination for which its greatest feature is also its biggest detriment.

”I have heard many times from patrons, ‘Oh I would come to that or my books are late because I couldn’t find parking,” said April Griffith, a long-time Eureka Springs resident. “As someone who lives here I want to support local businesses but you have to think about the logistics of the time of year. I want to shop for a birthday gift, but will I find parking? Will I have time to walk from where I’m at to downtown because generally, you don’t?”

Griffith recently decided to move out of town, largely in part to the parking dilemma, and says it still impacts her when she tries to find a parking space before work.

”The Eureka Springs Planning Commission has undertaken kind of a two-part study,” said Kylee Hevrdjs, director of planning and community development. “First being how much parking is on key residential streets and how much parking they need based on property types that are on that street.”

Other small tourist destinations like Nevada City, California, and Jackson Hole have found solutions with concealed parking garages, to which city officials say feasibility is an issue for large-scale solutions.

”Yeah definitely, in regards to the parking garage specifically,” Hevrdjs explained. “It is also a historic downtown district which only further complicates the option of a large scale parking garage in downtown.

You may wonder why the city is looking at residential parking in a town for which its bread and butter is tourism. It is because of a new concept called pocket parking.

”Possibilities with pocket parking, small lots or other areas that aren’t conducive to building a house or something you can sneak small spots in here and there,” Hevrdjs explained. “Then over time that accumulatively would help assist the issue.”

Pocket parking has been commonly found in foreign countries. It is abundant in Seoul, South Korea. The focus is to utilize public spaces to fix conveniently fix parking spots; occasionally these can easily be attached to small public spaces known as “pocket parks.”

The planning commission says it is in the early phases of pursuing this as a possible solution and is currently focused on gathering more data to determine how beneficial a solution it could be.

