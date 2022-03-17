Taste of the Ozarks: Dessert Quesadillas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This is a great dessert recipe for the kids!

Ingredients:

*6 10 inch flour tortillas

*1/2 cup sliced fresh strawberries

*1/2 cup chocolate chips

*1 banana sliced

*1/2 cup peanut butter*

1/2 cup Nutella

Spread either peanut butter or Nutella over the center of the tortilla leaving a 1-inch border. Top 1/2 with either strawberries or bananas. Sprinkle with chocolate chips. Fold tortilla in half and griddle on each side over medium heat for 1.5 minutes.

Cut into wedges and serve.

