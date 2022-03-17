Vernon County authorities investigate body found in field

NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) - The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in a field southeast of Nevada.

Investigators have not released an identity or how the person may have died. Sheriff Jason Mosher says he will release more information as the investigation unfolds.

The sheriff’s office requested the assistance of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

