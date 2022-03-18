Advertisement

Arkansas hangs on for win over 13th-seeded Vermont

Arkansas guard JD Notae shoots against Vermont guard Aaron Deloney, left, during the second...
Arkansas guard JD Notae shoots against Vermont guard Aaron Deloney, left, during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Stanley Umude scored 21 points, JD Notae scored all 17 of his in the second half, and No. 4 seed Arkansas hung on for a 75-71 victory over 13th-seeded Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.

Jaylin Williams scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds for the Razorbacks (26-8), who a year ago reached the Elite Eight before losing to eventual champion Baylor. Arkansas advanced to face the West Region’s No. 12 seed, New Mexico State, which knocked off Connecticut.

Two-time America East player of the year Ryan Davis and Ben Shungu scored 20 points each for the Catamounts (28-6).

Notae sealed the win by sinking two free throws with nine seconds remaining. Vermont’s final possession ended with Finn Sullivan missing a 3-point attempt, allowing Arkansas to run out the clock.

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

