CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputies searching for a woman with a history of forgery, identity
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In this week’s Catch-a-Crook, Greene County deputies are looking for a woman charged with forgery.
Investigators say, Letitia Henry, 34, has a history of forgery and identity theft in Greene County.
Henry has tattoos of bats on her right shoulder. If you’ve seen this woman, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.
