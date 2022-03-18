Advertisement

OF Corey Dickerson, Cardinals finalize $5M deal for 2022

Toronto Blue Jays' Corey Dickerson loses his bat while batting during the third inning of a...
Toronto Blue Jays' Corey Dickerson loses his bat while batting during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - Outfielder Corey Dickerson and the St. Louis Cardinals finalized a $5 million contract for the upcoming season Friday.

The 32-year-old fills a big need for the Cardinals by adding a left-handed bat to their lineup. He hit .271 with six homers and 29 RBIs while appearing in 109 games for the Marlins and Blue Jays last season.

Dickerson was an All-Star in 2017, his second of two years with Tampa Bay, and won a Gold Glove in 2018 in his only full season in Pittsburgh. He also has played for Colorado and Philadelphia during his nine seasons in the big leagues.

The Cardinals have right-handed Tyler O’Neill in left field and Harrison Bader in center field along with switch-hitting Dylan Carlson in right field. Dickerson has played all three outfield positions but has spent most of his time in left field.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Springfield Thursday morning.
Police identify victim in deadly pedestrian crash in Springfield Thursday
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
I-57 reopened after massive multi-vehicle, deadly crash in Mississippi County
Two died in house fire near Lebanon, Mo.
2 die in deadly house fire near Lebanon, Mo.
Nathanael Greene Park/Springfield, Mo.
Shots fired into Springfield park; community members share safety concerns

Latest News

Arkansas guard JD Notae shoots against Vermont guard Aaron Deloney, left, during the second...
Arkansas hangs on for win over 13th-seeded Vermont
Missouri State guard Sydney Wilson (21) shoots against Florida State guard O'Mariah Gordon (11)...
Missouri State advances out of women’s First Four
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL...
AP source: Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne back on $2M contract
Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws during the first inning in Game 4 of...
AP Source: Royals sign RHP Greinke to $13M contract for 2022