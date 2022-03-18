ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Lebanon (Mo.) police looking for missing man

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a man reported missing Thursday.

Police say Mark Spence was reported missing from the 500 block of Morton Road on March 17. He was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say Spence suffers from a severe medical condition and is not very verbal. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says he walked away from an assisted living center and has not been seen since then.

Spence is described as 6 feet tall and 140 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and a scar and tattoo on his left forearm. He is believed to be wearing a red t-shirt and jeans.

If you have any information on Spence’s whereabouts, contact the Lebanon Police Department at 417-532-3131 or your local agency.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.