Firefighters called back out to the Springfield Inn for the second time this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Fire damaged a room at the Springfield Inn near Kearney and Glenstone Friday morning.

The fire started in the vacant building at 3:30. No word on what started the fire, but firefighters tell us they have found homeless people staying in the building recently.

Firefighters put out a small fire at the same building on Monday.

The Springfield Inn is scheduled to be demolished as part of a 5-year plan to redevelop Kearney Street at Glenstone Avenue.

