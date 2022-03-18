Advertisement

Firefighters called back out to the Springfield Inn for the second time this week

Fire at the Springfield Inn
Fire at the Springfield Inn(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Fire damaged a room at the Springfield Inn near Kearney and Glenstone Friday morning.

The fire started in the vacant building at 3:30. No word on what started the fire, but firefighters tell us they have found homeless people staying in the building recently.

Firefighters put out a small fire at the same building on Monday.

The Springfield Inn is scheduled to be demolished as part of a 5-year plan to redevelop Kearney Street at Glenstone Avenue.

