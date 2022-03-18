Firefighters respond to second fire this week at vacant Springfield Inn; fence planned for property

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the second time this week, Springfield firefighters responded to a fire at the vacant Springfield Inn in north Springfield.

The fire began around 3:30 a.m. Friday in a vacant room at the Springfield Inn, which is located off of Kearney Street and Glenstone Avenue. It’s unclear how exactly what started the fire, but firefighters tell us they found homeless people staying in the building recently.

The Springfield Police Department says it responded to six calls at the former hotel in the last two weeks. Firefighters put out a small fire at the same building on Monday.

“The homeless population in this part of town is heavy and we have a lot of squatters in here the last couple of weeks,” said Caleb Johnson, ESS contractor. “The fire department police department has been out here so we are trying to get it fenced off.”

Contractors plan on putting up a fence on either Monday or Tuesday.

Back in January, developers informed KY3 News of plans to knock down the Springfield Inn within the upcoming weeks. The new demolition day is March 28, assuming all permits are in place. The Springfield Inn is scheduled to be demolished as part of a five-year plan to redevelop Kearney Street at Glenstone Avenue.

