Garden supplies and landscaping costs increase amid record high inflation and supply chain issues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you want to start a garden to kick off the beginning of spring, it may cost a bit more this year. Record high inflation and supply chain issues continue to impact the horticulture market, making basic and specialty products more expensive.

“We use Cocoa core in our soil mixes, and the blocks now cost me 100 percent more,” says John Waddell, owner of American Grower’s Supply in Springfield. “The price I charge has gone up from $12.99 to $15.99.”

Waddell explains the area that’s hitting the store the hardest is shipping.

“The freight is always going up,” explains Waddell. “The trucking companies are charging more. And then the fuel on top of that is another increase. So we’re being hit twice as hard on freight.”

“I had a local vendor here tell me that it cost $7000 in freight to get $5500 in plants brought here to Springfield,” says Brady Burns, owner of Green Leaf Landscaping. “It’s kind of scary when the freight has exceeded the cost of what you’re purchasing now.”

The landscaping industry is having its own hardships. Increasing prices for seeds and plants has forced Green Leaf Landscaping to raise their price for an average job by between 5% and 10%. Burns explains certain plants aren’t as readily available as they were two years ago either, so they have to ask homeowners to be patient and a bit flexible.

“Maybe a certain plant is not the same as what the bid called for, but it fits that similar niche in terms of shape or size or whether it’s flowering or evergreen,” says Burns. “Sometimes things are just not available like they used to be.”

One thing that hasn’t changed much in the last year is the demand for gardening supplies and landscaping. Burns says when the pandemic hit, he saw a big increase in the number of homeowners interested in making their yards look better, and that trend hasn’t gone away.

There are some things that you can do to save money while exercising your green thumb. Waddell says don’t worry about getting everything you may want all at once. Start off small and focused, especially if you are just getting into the hobby.

“If it’s you and your wife you really don’t need a one-acre garden unless you’re gonna sell some stuff,” says Waddell. “Otherwise you’re gonna be weeding, you’re gonna be worn out. The garden’s gonna kick your butt because it’s overwhelming. So, I say pick your favorite things to grow and stick with them. Once you can handle that workload, then think about adding some other stuff.”

And when it comes to landscaping, Burns says make sure the company you hire has a well thought out plan before they start any work. This will prevent work from being done more than once during a job, saving you money in the long run.

