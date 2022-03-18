Advertisement

Harrison, Ark. woman arrested for embezzling more than $120K from employers

By Noah Tucker
Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A Harrison woman faces felony charges after she allegedly embezzled more than $120,000 from her employer over an 11-year period.

Harrison Police charged Bettina Miller with theft, tampering of evidence, and forgery after evidence showed she embezzled over $120,000 from her employer.

An investigation into Miller started in December 2020, when a Harrison business contacted law enforcement about a situation. The owner had applied for a COVID-19 related Federal Employee Payroll Protection Loan.

Miller was in charge of payroll at that business. Investigators say, when Miller would write her legitimate paycheck, she would also write herself a secondary check, but would backdate it several years. The investigation revealed Miller allegedly wrote herself 279 checks from 2009 to 2020 totaling $121,510.

“The way she was able to do this was, when she would write herself a paycheck, she would write herself another check that was backdated,” said Assistant Chief John Cagle, with the Harrison Police Department. “So that when it was tax time the backdated check did not show up on the current year.”

According to police records, Miller was an employee of C Barnett and Associates for more than 20 years. The faulty checks went unnoticed until the owner of C Barnett applied for COVID-19 related payroll protection.

”The victim applied for an SBA loan during COVID, and it was discovered during that process had been going on,” said Asst. Chief Cagle.

During the investigation, Miller told police her reasoning for the theft was due to sexual harassment from the company owner.

“After the investigation and talking with other employees, it was determined that [Miller’s claim] was unfounded,” Asst. Chief Cagle said.

Following her arrest Sunday, Miller posted bond at $20,000. She will await a scheduled indictment on April 12.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

