Missouri National Archery in the Schools state tournament brings thousands to Branson

Students from nearly 170 schools are competing with hopes of qualifying for the national archery tournament.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of students from all across the state are competing in the Missouri National Archery in the Schools state tournament in Branson.

The tournament began Thursday at the Branson Convention Center and runs through Saturday. Students from nearly 170 schools are competing with hopes of qualifying for the national archery tournament.

Carl Junction’s Jeremiah Jones says he’s been practicing archery since he was in sixth grade. Jones says archery is very competitive, but it also teaches you to be a leader. Despite graduating last year, he decided to come back and help the middle school team because the sport has given so much to him.

”Honestly, the most important skills I’ve gained through this really haven’t had anything to do with archery,” said Jones. “It’s more of the respect and responsibility.”

For other archers, it’s the patience and confidence skills they say they are grateful for the most.

”It might not always turn out how you want it to be, but you just got to keep going and hope the next time it’ll be better,” said Blair Oaks sophomore Fayeth Prenger.

Prenger started archery in fifth grade. She says she loves the community aspect of the sport, meeting students from all over Missouri. The inclusivity of the sport is important to her as well.

“It’s for all capabilities,” Prenger said. “I saw someone in a wheelchair doing it. There’s no ‘you can’t do this you can’t do that,’ it’s for everybody.”

Tricia Burkhardt, executive director of the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation, says the competition ranges from fourth graders to seniors in high school. She says the program must be taught in the school and the coaches are trained by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

”A lot of time kids who do archery they do better in school, because it gives them something to focus on and do,” Burkhardt said.

Burkhardt says this is the fifth year Branson has held the tournament. Students who qualify for nationals will compete in Louisville, Kentucky in May.

“We have lots of fun games and activities for the whole family,” said Burkhardt. “It’s a big family event.”

The event is open to the public. For more information on the tournament, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

