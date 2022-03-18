MoDOT warns drivers of potholes, asks drivers to report them

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - As the weather gets warmer, the Missouri Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers to be mindful of potholes.

If you see a pothole during your commutes around the state, make sure you get that reported so it can be done in a timely manner.

“This week, we’ve been able to make it our main priority. Right now, it’s a typical season,” said Bob Lynch, a MoDOT area engineer.

Lynch says this time of year is really when we see potholes come up.

“They occur during this time of year. The freeze thaw cycle that happens during the winter time, that ice gets in in underneath the pavement with the the water that seeps in. It freezes, it causes the pavement to heat and then when that ice goes away, during warmer temperatures, it creates that void,” said Lynch.

Last year, the state spent around $18 million fixing about 530,000 potholes. Lynch says the state has spent more than $5 million already this year on pothole problems, including the costs of labor and materials.

As crews work on filling the holes, Lynch wants to remind drivers to be vigilant on the roads so that everyone can make it home safe. Last November, two road workers were hit and killed by a driver in the St. Louis area.

”First thing is to stay alert when you’re driving,” said Lynch. “Pay attention to what you’re doing. Pay attention to your surroundings. If you see a work zone, you see flashing lights, you may have to move over to another lane if you can. Just slow down and take your time going through the area so that again everybody can get home safely.”

To report a pothole through MoDOT, CLICK HERE.

