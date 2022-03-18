Advertisement

Republic man sentenced to 41 months in prison on federal mail fraud charge

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A judge has sentenced a Republic man to less than four years in prison in a high-profile federal fraud case.

George Myers was sentenced to 41 months in prison on one count of mail fraud, according to federal court records. Myers was sentenced after pleading guilty to the mail fraud charge and a charge of swindling in August 2020.

The judge also ordered restitution for Myers, who owes nearly $370,000 to two businesses tied with the mail fraud scheme. Myers will not have to pay interest on the restitution.

Since 2015, more than a dozen people have filed complaints with the Missouri State Attorney General’s office against George Myers. They say he bilked them out of $350,000 combined.

The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office got involved and started investigating Ozark Medical Health Ventures, a company Myers owned for several years. Authorities say he used it to get investors on false promises of a large return.

According to federal court records, Myers is connected with a similar investment scheme in Kansas, leading to more than 48 criminal cases since 2003. KY3 reported on the latest accusations last March.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Springfield Thursday morning.
Police identify victim in deadly pedestrian crash in Springfield Thursday
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
Nathanael Greene Park/Springfield, Mo.
Shots fired into Springfield park; community members share safety concerns
Two died in house fire near Lebanon, Mo.
2 die in deadly house fire near Lebanon, Mo.

Latest News

Drivers are asked to report potholes to MoDOT
MoDOT warns drivers of potholes, asks drivers to report them
MoDOT warns drivers of potholes, asks drivers to report them
Fire at the Springfield Inn
Firefighters respond to second fire this week at vacant Springfield Inn; fence planned for property
Firefighters respond to second fire this week at vacant Springfield Inn; fence planned for property
Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open