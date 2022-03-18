Republic man sentenced to 41 months in prison on federal mail fraud charge

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A judge has sentenced a Republic man to less than four years in prison in a high-profile federal fraud case.

George Myers was sentenced to 41 months in prison on one count of mail fraud, according to federal court records. Myers was sentenced after pleading guilty to the mail fraud charge and a charge of swindling in August 2020.

The judge also ordered restitution for Myers, who owes nearly $370,000 to two businesses tied with the mail fraud scheme. Myers will not have to pay interest on the restitution.

Since 2015, more than a dozen people have filed complaints with the Missouri State Attorney General’s office against George Myers. They say he bilked them out of $350,000 combined.

The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office got involved and started investigating Ozark Medical Health Ventures, a company Myers owned for several years. Authorities say he used it to get investors on false promises of a large return.

According to federal court records, Myers is connected with a similar investment scheme in Kansas, leading to more than 48 criminal cases since 2003. KY3 reported on the latest accusations last March.

