Springfield Police Department is seeing more sexual assault victims come forward

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is seeing more people coming forward to report sexual assault cases.

From Feb 24. to March 10 the Springfield Police Department has had 28 sexual assault reports filed.

“The biggest emphasis we want to put is that we do take these reports very seriously and the fact that more people are reporting it shows that the community sees we take it seriously,” said Cris Swaters with the Springfield Police Department. “We encourage anyone to report this crime if they are a victim you can call 9-1-1, you can call us at 864-1410 or you can report it online.”

The Victim Center in Springfield is one of the many locations and resources victims can utilize for help.

“Our services are equipped to allow victims to tell us what happened, therapy services, or if you just need someone to talk to and validate what has happened,” said Jenn Battagler with the Victim Center. “The crisis hotline is helpful because you can do it anywhere it is comfortable and its not something you have to walk into to do.”

Along with the hotline the Victim Center also provides other services as well.

”We have therapy programs one on one with an adult and coverage for all ages and are equipped to help provide those resources and education as needed,” said Battagler.

The Victim Center Crisis hotline is 417.864.7233 (SAFE) and is a 24 hour hotline.

The victim center is not the only resource in our area Harmony House, the Greene County Justice Center, Me Too, and more are there to help.

