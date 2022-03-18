Visitation held for Officer Jake Reed; Greene County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard helps with commemoration

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Joplin Police held a visitation for Officer Jake Reed on Thursday.

Officer Reed was one of two officers killed in the line of duty after a shooting across Joplin last Tuesday. Corporal Ben Cooper was laid to rest earlier this week.

All week long, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard has stood closely by.

”We want to ensure the most appropriate rendering of honors possible for the fallen,” said Cpl. Randy Foster with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.

The Honor Guard has conducted many tasks throughout the week, including standing watch over the fallen.

”We want to do it in a manner that they remember it was done, it was done properly and they have absolutely no idea who it was that did it, cause it doesn’t matter,” Cpl. Foster said. “The focus here is on Joplin and their families.”

The Honor Guard conducts a special salute following the funeral service as well. As we saw on Tuesday at Cpl. Cooper’s service, the group conducts a “Three Volley Salute.” The Honor Guard will do the same on Friday at Officer Reed’s funeral.

Greene County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard conducts Three Volley Salute for Cpl. Ben Cooper (Michael Van Schoik)

After a week in Joplin, Foster said he can tell just how dedicated both Cooper and Reed were to their service and profession.

”They made an impact on their community and that’s obvious by the people that lined the street during the procession and by the people that came from all over the country to pay their respects,” he said.

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe attended Cpl. Cooper’s services on Tuesday and plans to attend Officer Reed’s on Friday as well. He said it is clear Joplin has a strong community and has strong support.

”The outpouring of support from the community was heartwarming,” he said. “[That] is the only way I can put it. It was emotional. It was real. It was sincere.”

Kehoe said he could also tell the officers left an impact on their community.

“It was an incredible testament to that man [Cpl. Cooper] and the commitment he gave to his community,” Lt. Gov. Kehoe told KY3.

He said it is important to support law enforcement now more than ever, after losing Cpl. Cooper, Officer Reed, and now Officer Lane Burns after a shooting in Bonne Terre.

”What these men and women put on the line every day in the form of their lives to protect our safety can never ever be discounted,” Kehoe said. “We have to make sure that the citizens communicate to their elected leaders how important law enforcement is, how important supporting them is, how important funding them is. We’ve got to do this to make sure these men and women are protected, and understand that we appreciate what they’re doing for us.”

And the support for the fallen cannot stop anytime soon, Kehoe said.

”Don’t forget that those loved ones need your support not only today, but tomorrow, next week, next month and next year,” he said. “Do not forget those families and continue to offer your help for them.”

Ahead of Friday’s honors, law enforcement across the area plan to do the same.

”We all do the same job regardless of the color of the uniform we wear or what our badges say,” Cpl. Foster said. “And it’s very important for the men and women of Joplin Police to know that other law enforcement officers feel their loss as well and we’ll step up in their time of need and do whatever we can.”

Officer Jake Reed’s service will be Friday at 1 p.m. in Joplin.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.