WATCH LIVE @ 1 p.m.: Family, friends, fellow officers mourn death of Joplin P.D. Officer Jake Reed
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Family, friends, and officers from the area will mourn the loss of Joplin Police Department Officer Jake Reed.
Funeral services at the Leggett and Platt Center in Joplin begin at 1 p.m.
Officer Reed was one of two officers killed in the line of duty after a shooting across Joplin on March 8.
Corporal Ben Cooper was laid to rest earlier this week. A third officer, Rick Hirshey, suffered injuries in the shootout. Another officer shot and killed the suspect.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.