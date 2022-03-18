WATCH LIVE @ 1 p.m.: Family, friends, fellow officers mourn death of Joplin P.D. Officer Jake Reed

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Family, friends, and officers from the area will mourn the loss of Joplin Police Department Officer Jake Reed.

Funeral services at the Leggett and Platt Center in Joplin begin at 1 p.m.

Officer Reed was one of two officers killed in the line of duty after a shooting across Joplin on March 8.

Corporal Ben Cooper was laid to rest earlier this week. A third officer, Rick Hirshey, suffered injuries in the shootout. Another officer shot and killed the suspect.

