Woman killed in argument over bowling ball, Atlanta police say

The woman, later identified as LaKevia Jackson, appeared to be attending a celebration at the bowling alley and at some point in the evening she got into a fight that escalated into gunfire, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA (CBS46/Gray News) - Atlanta police are looking for the man who shot and killed a 31-year-old woman after what they say was a dispute over a bowling ball.

It happened at Metro Fun Center along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta. Investigators tell CBS46 the woman, later identified as LaKevia Jackson, appeared to be attending a celebration at the bowling alley and that at some point in the evening she got into a fight that escalated into gunfire.

Jackson’s mother said LaKevia was attending her best friend’s birthday party and was apparently shot as she was leaving the bowling alley.

“I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby,” her mother, Sherina Jackson, said. “I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she’s not breathing!”

“I lost my baby all over a bowling ball,” Jackson added, describing her daughter as light, positive and sweet.

“This is truly an atrocity. A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball. We talk about conflict-resolution time and time again, and this is an escalated dispute. So we will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible,” Atlanta Police Department Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said. “We know who you are, so go ahead and turn yourself in.”

It has been confirmed that Jackson had a child with local Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams. Their son is 14 years old. Young Thug and Jackson met before he was famous at an apartment complex while she was attending South Atlanta High School and living with her mom.

Atlanta police said during a news conference on Friday afternoon that they are talking to a woman about the shooting, but did not identify her as a suspect.

APD said they would not release the identity or details about the suspected shooter, but believe they are close to an arrest based on ballistic and surveillance evidence, along with witness testimony, gathered from the scene.

