Assault call leads to arrest of arson suspect in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A Forsyth man is behind bars on arson and assault charges after a series of crimes Thursday morning in Branson.

Prosecutors have charged Nathan Gardner, 30, with arson, third-degree assault and stealing in connection with two investigations Thursday.

In the early-morning hours, Branson police and fire crews responded to a hotel with multiple units on fire. Investigators did not report any injuries, but later ruled arson as the cause of the fire.

After the fire, police responded to an assault call in downtown Branson around 7 a.m. Police arrested Gardner, then later identified him as the suspect in the arson investigation from earlier that morning.

Police did not disclose the exact location of either of the two crimes. Gardner is being held at the Taney County Jail without bond.

