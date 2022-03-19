Advertisement

Assault call leads to arrest of arson suspect in Branson

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A Forsyth man is behind bars on arson and assault charges after a series of crimes Thursday morning in Branson.

Prosecutors have charged Nathan Gardner, 30, with arson, third-degree assault and stealing in connection with two investigations Thursday.

In the early-morning hours, Branson police and fire crews responded to a hotel with multiple units on fire. Investigators did not report any injuries, but later ruled arson as the cause of the fire.

After the fire, police responded to an assault call in downtown Branson around 7 a.m. Police arrested Gardner, then later identified him as the suspect in the arson investigation from earlier that morning.

Police did not disclose the exact location of either of the two crimes. Gardner is being held at the Taney County Jail without bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Springfield Thursday morning.
Police identify victim in deadly pedestrian crash in Springfield Thursday
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
Nathanael Greene Park/Springfield, Mo.
Shots fired into Springfield park; community members share safety concerns
Two died in house fire near Lebanon, Mo.
2 die in deadly house fire near Lebanon, Mo.

Latest News

Fire at the Springfield Inn
Firefighters respond to second fire this week at vacant Springfield Inn; fence planned for property
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks remotely to legislators on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Little...
Arkansas judge finds 4 new voting laws unconstitutional
Highs bounce back to 60 Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Excellent Spring Weekend
Harrison, Ark. woman arrested for embezzling more than $120K from employers
Harrison, Ark. woman arrested for embezzling more than $120K from employers