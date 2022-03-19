Advertisement

Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting

Bartenders had announced last call for drinks and turned up the lights at about 1:30 a.m. An argument began outside as people started to leave, and shots rang out soon afterward, the newspaper reported.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said.

Sierra Jenkins, 25, who covered education and schools for The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, according to officials.

Norfolk police detectives were investigating the shooting, which also resulted in injuries to three others. Jenkins was caught in the crossfire as she was leaving the bar, restaurant manager Rory Schindel told the newspaper. No arrests had been announced as of Saturday afternoon.

Jenkins grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Georgia State University. She worked as an intern at Atlanta Magazine and CNN before joining The Pilot in December 2020.

“Sierra was a bright and talented woman with so much going for her. Her passion for journalism was undeniable and our community is better because of her reporting,” said Kris Worrell, editor-in-chief of Virginia Media, which operates The Virginian-Pilot and several other newspapers. “Sierra was funny and energetic and full of enthusiasm. We are absolutely heartbroken.”

Schindel said bartenders had announced last call for drinks and turned up the lights at about 1:30 a.m. An argument began outside as people started to leave, and shots rang out soon afterward, the newspaper reported.

Norfolk police identified the other person killed as Devon M. Harris, 25, of Portsmouth. Another woman had a life-threatening gunshot wound, while two more men received gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, police said in a news release.

Jenkins father, Maurice Jenkins of Virginia Beach, told the newspaper his daughter “wasn’t much of a going-out kind of person at all” but had a friend visiting the area who wanted to go out. Chicho’s Pizza Backstage was next to Tidewater Community College’s downtown Norfolk campus.

Sierra Jenkins’s birthday was last weekend. She got her first apartment in Virginia Beach a month ago after having lived with family, the newspaper reported.

