Dickerson Park Zoo takes steps to protect birds from bird flu

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The spread of the bird flu has lead the Dickerson Park Zoo to limit public viewing of some exhibits.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture recently announced that the bird flu has been found in Missouri. The disease can be spread when birds like geese and ducks migrate, which puts some birds at the zoo at risk. Zookeepers are making efforts to protect their feathered friends by limiting public access to the birds.

“We have shut down the public viewing of the flamingos,” said Dickerson Park Zoo General Curator Ken Harmon. “The rest of our birds are still out. We’ve weighed the risks and the virus is very susceptible to UV light. So we hope that will help and keep the birds as spread out as possible.”

Birds spread out over campus to prevent spreading any illness from one flock to the next. Zookeepers are also limiting some bird’s exposure to the public.

“We’re not taking our education birds out on programs right now,” said Harmon. “We have suspended that, just to try to help clean we’re following precautions. We’re being careful.”

If you come to visit the zoo, you can still see the flock of flamingos from a distance. Zookeepers say they hope to have the exhibit back open and include birds back into the education programs in the next 4-5 weeks.

