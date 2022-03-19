Firefighter dies in crash while responding to fire in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A firefighter with the Ebenezer Fire Protection District died in a crash while responding to a fire call.

Missouri Highway Patrol reports Dustin Brandhorst, 36, died in the crash Friday night. The crash happened about seven miles north of Springfield.

Investigators say Brandhorst was responding to a structure fire with emergency equipment activated. They say he drove off the side of the roadway and overturned.

The department in a Facebook post said it thanked those for its thoughts and prayers.

