Firefighter dies in crash while responding to fire in Greene County

Courtesy: Ebenezer Fire Dept.
Courtesy: Ebenezer Fire Dept.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A firefighter with the Ebenezer Fire Protection District died in a crash while responding to a fire call.

Missouri Highway Patrol reports Dustin Brandhorst, 36, died in the crash Friday night. The crash happened about seven miles north of Springfield.

Investigators say Brandhorst was responding to a structure fire with emergency equipment activated. They say he drove off the side of the roadway and overturned.

The department in a Facebook post said it thanked those for its thoughts and prayers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

