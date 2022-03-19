Advertisement

Missouri AG Eric Schmitt drops lawsuits against dozens of school districts

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a...
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Schmitt, sued China over the coronavirus. He signed on to a failed lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Now, as he positions himself for a Senate run, he’s turning his attention closer to home and suing to stop mask mandates in the state's liberal cities and Missouri schools. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has dismissed most of the lawsuits he filed earlier this year against school districts over mask mandates.

Schmitt’s office announced Friday that he was dismissing all but seven of the more than 40 lawsuits he filed in January. His spokesman said the lawsuits were being dismissed because many districts have dropped their mask mandates.

Spokesman Chris Nuelle says the attorney general would refile the lawsuits if districts reinstate the mask mandates. Several school officials said they dropped their mask mandates because of a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases, not because of the lawsuits.

Schmitt also dismissed a similar lawsuit against the city of St. Louis.

